Rory Baldwin, 25, from Farnham in Surrey, went missing at around 12.30am on Saturday 31 July 2021 following a night out with friends and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He was last seen in the area of The Vines and was wearing a dark Fred Perry polo shirt beneath a dark jacket, with dark jeans and dark trainers.

Anyone who sees Rory or knows where he is should call 101 quoting reference 31-1133.