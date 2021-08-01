Detectives have charged a man with attempted murder after two people were found with stab injuries in south-east London

Anton Rhoden, 27 , of Samuel Close, Woolwich, was charged on Sunday, 1 August with two counts of attempted murder. He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 2 August.

On the morning of Saturday, 31 July police were called after a man was found with stab injuries at a residential property in Samuel Close, Woolwich. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. A man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

A short while later, police were called to reports that a woman had been stabbed in Plumstead Road. She was taken to hospital where her condition was assessed as non-life-threatening. A man was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

Enquiries into both incidents are ongoing. Anyone with information that can help the investigation is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 1451/31Jul