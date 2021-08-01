Updated:Emergency services have been called to reports of a Light aircraft crash in Marlow in Buckinghamshire

Emergency crews from the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue have been scrambled along with Paramedics and a HART team to a light aircraft crash that is understood to have taken place in Little Marlow.

Police, Fire and South Central ambulance were called at around 4.05pm on Sunday, August 1st to the King’s Head on Church Road in the village following reports of the twin wings plane crashing.

It is not clear if the plane was coming into land or developed a fault after taking off from nearby White Waltham or Booker airfield.

A number of fire crews from Slough, Marlow, Maidenhead and a Rescue unit from Reading’ Dee Road have been called to assist at the incident.

Thames Valley Police said:

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: “We received a number of reports from members of the public at about 4pm to report a light aircraft flying low over Little Marlow.

Shortly afterwards, the light aircraft made an emergency landing in a field in Little Marlow.

No-one in the aircraft or on the ground was injured.