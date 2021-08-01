Police closes A3(M) at Horndean after man seen on wrong side of bridge barriers

A BUSY part of the A3(M) was closed today after a man was spotted the wrong side of the bridge overlooking the motorway

Both carriageways of the A3(M) betwee Horndean and Clanfield J1 and J2 were closed at 3pm on Sunday after the man was seen and emergency services attended.

The footbridge that runs over the A3(M), accessible from Portsmouth Road, was also closed.

The road and bridge reopened shortly after 3.40pm.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We’re pleased to tell you the carriageways and bridge are now reopen.

‘We had been responding to a concern for welfare report after a man was spotted on the wrong side of the bridge barrier. He is now safe and receiving support.

Pictures show the road closure on the lead up to the bridge which then caused congestion on nearby country roads leading from the A3 where cars had been diverted.