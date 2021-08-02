Police in West Sussex are seeking information to help identify suspects involved in attacks on two men at Goodwood racecourse

At about 5.15pm on Friday 30 July, the two men, both aged 26, were assaulted by several other men in the racecourse side of the Gordon Enclosure on the final afternoon of the July meeting.

Both men sustained head injuries, but neither of them required hospital treatment.

Another 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray, causing actual bodily harm, and possession of cocaine. After being interviewed he was released under investigation.

PC Stephen Webb said; “Our enquiries are continuing to identify and trace other men involved. If you saw the incidents and have any video footage, or if you can put names to any of the people allegedly responsible, please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Newport.”

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.