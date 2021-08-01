A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with murder following an incident in Shipdham

Police were called to reports of a concern for safety at an address in Lake Close, Shipdham, near Dereham at 1.21pm today on the 1st Augustu 2021

Emergency services were on scene but, sadly, a woman in her 30s was pronounced dead by ambulance at 2.18pm.

A man from Shipdham, in his 30s, has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting CAD 214 of today’s date (1 August 2021).

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org