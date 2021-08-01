Officers in the High Wycombe Murder investigation have made a second arrest

Police officers were on patrol in the town when they saw the victim, a man in his fifties on the floor in Micklefield Road at the junction with Hicks Farm Rise at about 12.20am on Saturday.

The victim was surrounded by a group of males, who fled the scene when the police officers arrived.

As the police officers approached the victim, they ascertained that he was not breathing and therefore commenced CPR. A few minutes later, an ambulance crew attended and continued to give the victim CPR.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of the police officers and ambulance crew, the man was declared deceased at the scene. His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by Family Liaison Officers.

The victim’s identity and his cause of death are yet to be confirmed.

Shortly after the victim was found, the force arrested a 25-year-old man from High Wycombe on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Thames Valley Police have now arrested a second man, aged 27 and from High Wycombe, on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who has any relevant footage from the area of Micklefield Road and Hicks Farm Rise in the early hours of Saturday morning, or anyone who has any information to come forward.

“You can contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or visiting our website, quoting investigation reference number 59 (31/7).

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

“The cordon that was in place in Micklefield Road, Hicks Farm Rise and a service road has now been lifted, however there will still be a police presence in the town. I would like to thank residents for their cooperation and patience while we continue to conduct our enquiries, which has led to the arrest of two men on suspicion of murder.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family, who are being supported by Family Liaison Officers.”