Have you seen missing Southampton woman, Joanne Mould?

Joanne, aged 45, was last seen at around 4pm on Saturday, 31 July leaving her home address on Taunton Drive, Southampton.

She is described as: white, of slim build and with short dark hair. She was last seen wearing a grey hooded jumper, jeans and trainers.

Sergeant Daniel Slocombe, said: “We are extremely concerned for Joanne’s welfare and are asking anyone who thinks they may have seen her since 4pm yesterday, or anyone who thinks they might know where she is, to contact us immediately.

“It is thought that Joanne could be in the Portsdown Hill area of Portsmouth and she also has links to Havant, as well as the Southampton area. Please share with any of your friends living in these areas.

“We understand that the photo we have issued is not particularly clear, however, we believe that people will still be able to recognise her from this image. If you have any information, please do get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call police immediately on 101 quoting 44210304903.

In an emergency always dial 999.