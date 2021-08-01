BIRMINGHAM BREAKING WEST MIDLANDS

#MISSING: Have you seen 15-year-old Lola Stokes?

2 hours ago
1 Min Read
Screenshot at

The teen left her home address in #Stechford yesterday and was last seen around 8pm last night walking up Coventry Road towards Swan Island.
A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “Lola has blonde hair, is 4ft 8ins tall and was dressed all in black.
“If you can help us find her contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101.”