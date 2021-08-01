The teen left her home address in #Stechford yesterday and was last seen around 8pm last night walking up Coventry Road towards Swan Island.
A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “Lola has blonde hair, is 4ft 8ins tall and was dressed all in black.
“If you can help us find her contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101.”
#MISSING: Have you seen 15-year-old Lola Stokes?
2 hours ago
1 Min Read
The teen left her home address in #Stechford yesterday and was last seen around 8pm last night walking up Coventry Road towards Swan Island.
You may also like
COVID19
Should B&Q be allowed to reopen their stores?
April 24, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Two Men arrested after Ashford Pub stabbing
May 21, 2018
BREAKING • CANTERBURY • KENT
Canterbury Taxi rank in police lockdown after delivery rider is stabbed
January 22, 2020
BREAKING • CAMDEN
Two Scooter Thieves charged with Dangerous Driving
May 2, 2018
BREAKING • DARTFORD • KENT
Man charged after shopping centre attack
June 6, 2020
BREAKING • CALNE • WILTSHIRE
Four dead in Wiltshire fireball horror
12 months ago
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • ISLE OF WIGHT • LATEST NEWS • SURREY
Staff ID this is worth read my save your life
March 20, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • LONDON • SIDCUP
Manhunt after teenager is punched on bus in Sidcup
May 6, 2020
BREAKING • NORTH WEST
Man arrested for Arson over Bolton fire
June 30, 2018
LATEST NEWS
Man stabbed multiple times in Yiewsley
June 9, 2019
BREAKING
Thousands Stolen in Liss House Burglaries
April 23, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON • WEMBLEY
Police charge two men over Wembley staff pass thefts
2 weeks ago
BREAKING • KENT
Police Discover Cannabis Factory in Sittingbourne Home
April 26, 2018
BREAKING • SURREY
Fatal collision on Ann Summers roundabout
January 10, 2020
ISLE OF WIGHT
Driver flees after crash in Wootton
March 9, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON • MITCHAM
Man remains in hospital after stabbing attack in Mitcham
9 months ago
BREAKING • GOSPORT
Police appeal after Gosport Robbery
August 25, 2018
BREAKING • FAREHAM
Three Vehicle Collision Closes Newgate Lane in Fareham
November 17, 2016
BREAKING
Concerns for missing Ashford man Sarun Banger
May 27, 2019
BREAKING • MIDDLESEX
Woman mowed down by drunk driver in Hillingdon
May 27, 2018
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Multi vehicle collision in Portsmouth
April 28, 2018
BREAKING • KENT
Banging Deals Drug Dealer Jailed by Court
May 15, 2018
BREAKING • KENT
Pensioner treated for shock following house fire in Kent
May 16, 2018
BREAKING • BRENT • LONDON
Teenager stabbed in broad daylight in Barnet
November 11, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
M27 Motorway closed after serious collision
June 27, 2016
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Two people escape Boat fire in Ryde Harbour
August 9, 2017
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • PORTSMOUTH
Four arrested after school boy is stabbed
March 15, 2019
BREAKING • DEPTFORD • LONDON
Double stabbing in South East London leaves two in hospitial
July 14, 2020
BREAKING • MIDDLESEX
Terror suspect detained at Heathrow Airport
June 13, 2018
BREAKING • YOUR AREA
Aldi Bring Christmas Cheer to Prosecco Lovers with Three Litre Bottle
September 14, 2017
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Sad news after sudden death of Popular Police officer
August 3, 2017
LATEST NEWS
Victim of bar attack urged to contact Police
July 7, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • MISSING
Appeal to locate teenage girl missing from Greenhithe
February 7, 2020
BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE
Emergency services called wooded area in Delting
July 9, 2020