Fire crew cut woman from vehicle using hydraulic cutting equipment

Crews from Didcot Fire Station and Wallingford Fire Station were called early this morning to a single-vehicle road traffic collision, between East Hagbourne and Blewbury, with one female occupant medically trapped.

Firefighters used hydraulic and battery tools to free the lady, who was handed over to a crew from South Central Ambulance Service. Her injuries were minor and she was treated at the scene.

Officers from Thames Valley Police are investigating the cause of the incident but no other vehicles were thought to be involved. The road was closed for a short time while the debris was cleared.