Three people including a teenager have been arrested over the murder of a five year old in South Wales

Police have confirmed that following reports of concerns for a missing five year old boy in #Sarn #Bridgend and the subsequent finding of the body in the Ogmore River near Pandy Park, three people have been arrested.

A 39-year-old man, 30-year-old woman and 13-year-old boy, all from the Bridgend area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Police say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

Anyone who has any information in relation to the incident can contact the Major Crime Team directly via this portal link https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP21B36-PO1 or alternatively via one of the following means quoting reference number 2100268674.