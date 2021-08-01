A fifteen year old girl was stabbed during a domestic dispute a man remains in custody as a murder investigation is launched

North Wales Police have released

an update in relation to yesterday’s serious incident at Ty Mawr Holiday Park near Abergele:

North Wales Police can confirm that we attended the report of a domestic disturbance at the location where sadly a 15 year old female has died.

A 19 year old male has been arrested and is presently in custody at St Asaph.

Det / Supt Mark Pierce said: “This is a tragic but isolated incident and there are no risks to members of the public.

“We would like to thank the staff and management of Ty Mawr, and members of the public both locally and those holidaying, for their support whilst we carry out our investigations.

“Our thoughts are with the family who are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

“We urge anyone with information to contact us on 101.”

Police confirmed yesterday that they were in attendance at a serious incident at a Holiday Park near Abergele.

Investigations are ongoing.