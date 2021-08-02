Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a 91-year-old man missing from his Padstow home

Edward Harrington was last seen at his address around 7.15pm yesterday evening [1 August] and police are extremely concerned for his welfare.

Police are carrying out searches and enquiries to locate him but urging the public to report any sightings to them.

Mr Harrington is wearing a red jumper and black trousers, and has a walking stick which has a sticker stating ‘I am lost’ on it. He may appear confused.

If you see Mr Harrington or know of his whereabouts please call 999, quoting log number 0922 of 01/08/21.