Police have launched an investigation following a fatal collision near Hitchin this afternoon (Monday 2 August)

A car and a motorcycle were in collision on the B656 London Road, between Langley and Hitchin, just before 2pm.

Sadly, the motorcyclist – a man aged in his 30s – passed away at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by officers. A man aged in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the collision and he is currently in police custody.

Detective Sergeant David Burstow, from the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “Our thoughts are very much with the motorcyclist’s family at this distressing time, and we are working to establish the exact circumstances that led to this collision.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or the moments prior to it, to come forward and speak to us.

“If you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle and were travelling in the area at the time of the collision, please review your footage to see if you have captured anything of note.”

If you can help, please contact police quoting Operation Siratro. You can report information online at https://orlo.uk/wt1U4, use webchat at https://orlo.uk/WHSUP, or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.