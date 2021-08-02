Fires across Turkey have been raging since July 2021. Eight people were killed in the fires in Manavgat, Antalya Province, and the eighth victim died in Marmaris. Tourists evacuated from burning Med resorts as fires rage across southern Turkey. In the small village of Kacarlar, on Turkey’s southern coast, farmers are facing apocalyptic scenes as wildfires continue to sweep the country. “The animals are on fire,” 56-year-old resident, Muzeyyan Kacar, told CNN. “Everything is going to burn. Our land, our animals and our house. What else do we have anyway?” According to the Turkey’s Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, at least 77 houses have been damaged in the province of Antalya, and more than 2,000 farm animals have died.

The wildfires come as parts of western Europe have battle severe flooding in recent weeks. Scientists have for decades warned that climate change will make extreme weather events, including heavy rain and deadly flooding, more likely.