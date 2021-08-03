Body found in Joanne Mould search in Southampton

A body has been found during a search for a missing Southampton woman. Joanne Mould, 45, was last seen at about 4pm on Saturday leaving her home in Taunton Drive, Southampton. Police said they were “extremely concerned” for her welfare and asked the public for help in finding her.

Search to find missing Southampton woman But this afternoon Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed that a body has been found in Portsmouth. A statement says: “Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Joanne’s family have been informed and are being supported.”