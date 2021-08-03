Detectives are appealing for information following the arrests of four teenagers in relation to an assault in Deal

At around 11.35pm on Friday 30 July 2021 Kent Police was called to a report that a teenage boy had been assaulted.

It is understood that the victim had been walking through Five Step Alley when a group approached him and he was knocked to the floor and beaten.

He sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Four boys from Deal, two aged 16 and two aged 17, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information regarding the assault is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/136669/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by filling in the online report form