Witnesses are being sought following a report that a man was dragged to the ground and robbed in Ashford

Shortly after midnight on Saturday 31 July 2021, the victim was walking on a footpath near Mace Lane behind the Henwood industrial estate when two men approached him.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was asked for his belongings before he was pulled to the ground and assaulted. During the incident his tobacco and mobile phone were stolen and he sustained facial injuries.

The first suspect is described as a white man, five feet nine inches tall, clean-shaven with short dark hair, and wore dark clothing.

The second suspect was also white, and believed to be around six feet tall. Both men reportedly had Eastern European accents.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery, or who was in the area at the time and might have dashcam or CCTV footage which could help enquiries, should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/136988/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by filling in the online report form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.