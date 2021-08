The flat in Union Street was reportedly entered on 25 July 2021, when items including car keys were stolen. Jason Higgins, aged 51, of Tonbridge Road, Maidstone, was arrested on the following day. He was later charged with burglary with intent to steal and with breaching a criminal behaviour order.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 30 July and was remanded in custody. His next hearing is due to take place at Maidstone Crown Court on 27 August.