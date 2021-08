Robbie Munoz, 20 of Belmont Road, Wallington, has been charged with murder and threatening a person with a bladed article.

He is due to appear at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 2 August

Police were called at 1.06am on Friday, 30 July to reports of a stabbing in Welland Street, SE10. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found Reece with stab injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.