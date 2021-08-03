Wearing a face covering is now a personal choice in England

Safety is Sainsbury’s highest priority and retailers will encourage all customers to wear face coverings if they can Colleagues will be encouraged to wear face coverings and all Sainsbury’s leadership teams will continue to do the same when in stores

The retailer plans to retain screens between customers and colleagues at checkouts, hand sanitiser stations and all strict cleaning regimes

Responding to changing guidance on social contact in England lifting on Monday 19th July, Sainsbury’s has confirmed measures that will stay in place in stores to help continue keeping everyone safe. Safety has been the supermarket’s top priority since the pandemic started and this will not change.

From Monday, when wearing a face-covering becomes a personal choice in England, new signs and tannoy messages in Sainsbury’s stores will encourage customers to continue to wear a face-covering if they can. Colleagues will also be encouraged to wear a face-covering unless they are behind a screen and all of Sainsbury’s leadership team will wear one when visiting stores.

While wearing a face covering will become a personal choice, the decision to ask everyone in stores to continue to wear a face-covering if they can reflect feedback from customers and colleagues where the majority of people surveyed want to keep the policy in place.

While screens between self-service checkouts and dividing checkout queues will be gradually removed from stores in England, they will remain in place between colleagues and customers when they are being served at checkouts.

Hand sanitiser stations will remain in all stores and Sainsbury’s will continue with a thorough cleaning of trollies and baskets, as well as deep cleaning overnight.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s Chief Executive, said: “As we respond to the recent change in government guidance, we know that safety is still top of mind for many of our colleagues and customers. Our colleagues’ safety is vital and many of our colleagues would feel more comfortable if those who can wear face coverings continue to wear them. We’ve listened closely to our customers too and they are telling us the same. We’re asking everyone to be considerate and, while we understand wearing a face covering will now be a personal choice, we want to ensure we best support and protect each other in the weeks and months ahead.”