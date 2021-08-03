19-year-old Matthew Selby from the Greater Manchester area has this afternoon been charged with murder.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear before magistrates tomorrow.
Police have ask the public not to speculate about this incident on social media as this is an active investigation.
Following an incident at Ty Mawr Holiday Park, Towyn on Saturday afternoon Teen has been charged with murder
3 hours ago
1 Min Read
