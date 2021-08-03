Officers investigating a reported assault in Doncaster, have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident

It is reported that at around 5.30pm on Saturday (31 July), the victim, an 11-year-old girl, was stood close to the shops on Montrose Avenue, Intake, when she was approached by an unknown man who then grabbed at her.

The girl ran away from the man and contacted police.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Leach said: “Enquiries relating to this incident are very much ongoing and I want to reassure the local community that we are exploring every avenue to identify the individual responsible.

“We are now in a position to release a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with this incident, we think he may have information about what happened that afternoon.

“Understandably, this was an upsetting incident for the victim, and I would urge anyone who might have seen something to contact us.”

If you have any information that might help our officers, please contact 101 quoting incident number 709 of 31 July.