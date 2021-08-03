An investigation has been launched in Doncaster after a woman was assaulted yesterday

Police were called at 4.55am on the 1st of August to reports that an 18-year-old woman had been assaulted on Armthorpe Road, between Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Sandringham Road.

It is reported that the victim was approached by an unknown man who grabbed her from behind and pushed her to the ground.

An investigation is underway to identify the suspect, with officers conducting patrols in the area.

The man is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins, aged in either his late teens to early 20s, of an average build with dark hair and features with dark stubble.

Detective Chief Inspector Jamie Henderson said: “I know this incident will be extremely distressing and concerning to the local community, I would like to reassure you that we are taking every step possible to identify the individual involved.

“We have deployed extensive resources whilst we carry out our enquiries.

“You will see a heightened police presence throughout this afternoon and into the evening, please go and speak to officers if you have any concerns, they are there to help.

“The victim is being supported by specially trained detectives.

“I would like to urge anyone who was in the area prior to or during the time the incident is alleged to have taken place, to contact us immediately, particularly if you have CCTV or Doorbell footage that may have activated around this time, or if you were driving in the area and have dashcam footage, please get in touch as you could make all the difference to our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 241 of 1 August.