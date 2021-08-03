Officers searching for a missing man from Poole are appealing for the public’s help in an effort to find him

Alan Wilson, who is 60 years old, was reported missing just after 11am on Saturday 31 July 2021. The last confirmed sighting of him was in Ringwood Road at around 4.30pm on Friday 30 July 2021.

He is described as white, five feet eleven inches tall, of slim build with shaved grey hair. He is wearing black boots and has a green rain jacket and a small black and grey rucksack with him.

Chief Inspector Glen Doran, of Dorset Police, said: “We believe that Alan may be very upset and we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Officers have been conducting searches since he went missing, but we have so far been unable to find him.

“I am hoping that somebody may have spotted Alan since he was last seen and can give us information about where he may have gone.

“Also, I would like to appeal to Alan directly – if you see this appeal, please contact us or your family as everyone wants to ensure you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Alan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting incident number 31:259.