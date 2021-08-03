The family of Darron Coster, aged 54, from Clayton-le-Moors, Lancashire, have issued a tribute following his death in a collision at Wigglesworth, near Skipton, on 14 July 2021:

“Darron ‘Daz’ Coster was a proud Army veteran serving 22 years with the Royal Military Police. He was a devoted husband and father, and seven years ago he donated his kidney to his brother which saved his life.

“More recently, he was one of the few people at the Manchester Arena who went into the building after the bombing. He helped as many people as he could while waiting for the emergency services to arrive.

“Darron made friends wherever he went and was always helping others. He has been described as a ‘hero’ for what he has done. To us, he was our world and we are devastated by his death.”

The investigation into the collision is ongoing. The witness appeal issued on 15 July 2021 is below…

Skipton area appeal following fatal motorcycle collision at Wigglesworth

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, attended a serious head-on collision between a red Ducati motorcycle and an orange Vauxhall Corsa car on Jack Lane, Wigglesworth, near Skipton, at 11.10am on Wednesday (14 July 2021).

The car was heading north towards Settle and the bike was heading south from Rathmell to Wigglesworth.

Sadly, the man riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. He is aged in his 50s and from the Blackburn area. His family have been notified but we are not in a position to formally identify him.

The woman driving the car, aged in her 60s from the Ribble Valley area of East Lancashire, suffered from shock. A passenger in the car, a woman in her 80s, received hospital treatment for a leg injury not believed to be serious.

The stretch of road between Long Preston train station and the A65 turning to Rathmell remained closed until 10.55pm while police collision investigators worked at the scene and to allow the damaged vehicles to be safely recovered.

Witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing either the motorcycle or the car prior to the incident, are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Emma Drummond. Or email [email protected] Please quote reference number 12210159925 when providing details.

People with dash cameras or recording devices that may have captured the incident are asked to preserve the footage for the police to review.