The victim of afatal assault in Lambeth in July has been named as police continue to appeal for witnesses and information.

Although formal identification awaits, detectives are now able to name the victim as Mauricio Nascimento, aged 44, who was also known as ‘Maurice’ and was from Croydon.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 6.55am on Monday, 12 July to New Park Road, SW2. Officers attended and found the body of Mr Nascimento.

His next of kin were informed and continue to be supported by specialist officers. Formal identification will take place in due course.

A special post-mortem examination held at Greenwich Mortuary gave the provisional cause of death as multiple injuries.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command investigate.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, leading the investigation, said: “Myself and my team are keen to hear from anyone who can shed light on the circumstances surrounding Mauricio’s death.

“If you saw him on at any time between the evening of Sunday, 11 July into the morning of Monday, 12 July, or if you have information about what happened to him but have not yet spoken with police please do get in touch.”

At this stage four men have been arrested in connection with the death, they are:

A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, 14 July. He was taken into custody at a south London police station and has since been released with no further action.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, 16 July. He was taken into custody at a south London police station and has since been released on bail to return to a date in mid-August.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, 17 July. He was taken into custody at a south London police station and has since been released on bail to return to a date in mid-August.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, 29 July on suspicion of murder. He has been released on bail to return to a date in late August.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 1940/12JUL.

To remain 100% anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers_uk.org.