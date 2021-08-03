Officers investigating a reported burglary at an address in Bournemouth are issuing CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to

It was reported that between 11pm on Saturday 5 June 2021 and 5.45am on Sunday 6 June 2021 a property in Malmesbury Park Road was broken into and a number of bank cards were stolen.
Following enquiries, a 22-year-old Bournemouth man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and a 26-year-old local man attended for a voluntary police interview. Both have been released under investigation as enquiries into the incident continue.
Detective Constable Jo Regan, of Dorset Police’s Priority Crime Team, said: “Our investigation is ongoing and I am releasing an image of a man we would like to speak to as part of our enquiries.
“I would urge anyone with information as to his identity to please contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55210089511. Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111