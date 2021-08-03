Officers investigating a reported burglary at an address in Bournemouth are issuing CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to

It was reported that between 11pm on Saturday 5 June 2021 and 5.45am on Sunday 6 June 2021 a property in Malmesbury Park Road was broken into and a number of bank cards were stolen.

Following enquiries, a 22-year-old Bournemouth man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and a 26-year-old local man attended for a voluntary police interview. Both have been released under investigation as enquiries into the incident continue.

Detective Constable Jo Regan, of Dorset Police’s Priority Crime Team, said: “Our investigation is ongoing and I am releasing an image of a man we would like to speak to as part of our enquiries.

“I would urge anyone with information as to his identity to please contact us.”