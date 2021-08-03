Judge sentences four men for a total of 58 years in connection with the murder of Abdullah Balouchi

Today at Hull Crown Court Judge HHJ Thackray QC sentenced four men charged in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Abdullah Balouchi (pictured below) on Peel Street on 7 October 2020.

Peter Balag from Scunthorpe was sentenced to life imprisonment with a requirement to serve a minimum of 21 years before becoming eligible to be considered for release after he pleaded guilty to murder.

Abdirahman Aadanof Pendrill Street, Hull will be kept at Her Majesty’s pleasure for a minimum of 17 years (due to being aged 17 at the time of conviction) before becoming eligible to be considered for release after he was found guilty of murder.

Khalid Aadan of Pendrill Street, Hull has been sentenced to 10 years detention in a young offenders institute with a requirement to serve a minimum of two-thirds of that period before consideration can be given to the remaining period being served in the community under licence.

Mohamed Aadan of Pendrill Street, Hull has been sentenced to 10 years detention in a young offenders institute with a requirement to serve a minimum of two-thirds of that period before consideration can be given to the remaining period being served in the community under licence.

On sentencing Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent, Robert Clark said, “Whilst these convictions and lengthy sentences will not bring back Abdullah, I hope they will provide the Balouchi family with some sense of closure as they continue to grieve for their loved one.”

“I just, again, want to thank them for their strength, courage and dignity during what has been a very painful and difficult time, one that no family should have to endure.”

“Abdullah’s murder was a senseless act bringing the most violent of crime onto the streets of Hull, effecting not only the Abdullah’s family and friends but also this close knit community. We continue to work closely in the area around Spring Bank to unite people and make sure that it is a safe place for everyone to live and work.”

The investigation into Abdullah’s murder will continue as there are still outstanding suspects. The team of officers will not stop until these final pieces of the jigsaw are in place and those individuals have been brought to justice.