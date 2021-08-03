An investigation by Hampshire Constabulary’s Major Crime Team has been launched after the suspicious death of a woman in Alton

Police were called at 2.51pm on Sunday 1 August to an address on Spitalhatch, where the body of a woman was located.

At this time, a post mortem has been unable to establish the cause of her death and a further investigation is taking place.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 59-year-old man from Alton has been arrested on suspicion of her murder. He remains in custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Gunson said: “This investigation is in its early stages, and we ask that anyone with information make contact with us.

“There will be an ongoing police presence in the area as we conduct our enquiries, we thank local residents for their patience.”