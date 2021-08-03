This man is Robert Levine he’s going around Brixton making out he’s a Paramedic when in fact he works in McDonald’s

People need to be aware of this guy in London. He goes around the Brixton area dressed like this and claims to be a Paramedic and wear paramedic uniform and badges to support it. He works in McDonalds. He’s been challenged after getting his name and checking HCPC register he is not on there.

He’s been told to take off the paramedic badges which he did. It was explained Paramedic is a closed title and he cannot do that. It is dangerous to pretend to be something you’re not. His name is Robbie Levine.