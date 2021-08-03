Five year old boy hit by falling mirror in Fenwick’s in Colchester has sadly died

Police were called to Fenwick department store in Colchester High Street by Paramedics in the ambulance service around 11.30am on Tuesday 27 July, after a five-year-old boy sustained a serious head injury.

Alongside store staff, customers and medics, our officers immediately administered first aid to the boy.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but has very sadly now died from his injuries.

Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston, District Commander for Colchester, said: “I know I speak for all of my teams when I say that we are extremely saddened by today’s news.

“This is a truly heart-breaking incident and all of our thoughts are with the boy’s loved ones.”

“On behalf of my attending officers, I would also like to thank the members of the public and store staff who went above and beyond to assist us.

“We are extremely grateful for your help.”

Specialist officers from Essex Police continue to support the boy’s family at this tragic time.