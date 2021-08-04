A40 Western Avenue near Hanger Lane closed following head on collision

A large section of the A40 in West London has been closed in both directions following a head-on collision that left a person trapped and needing to be cut free by firefighters from the London Fire brigade

Emergency services were called at around 9.30 pm following the head-on near the Hanger Lane on the North Circular.

An investigation into the collision has been launched and traffic is being held on Western Avenue, London, eastbound.

The road is closed and traffic is queuing congestion is stretching back to Greenford Roundabout with long delays being reported.

The Met Police have been approached for comment

More to follow