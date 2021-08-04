Police officers are recovering in hospital following a collision. The incident happened at around 4.pm on Tuesday, 3 August a marked police vehicle was involved in a collision with a car in Belmont Road, Erith.
Officers attended along with London Fire Brigade. A male and a female police officer were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.
Two occupants of the car were also treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.
None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
A scene has been put in place and an investigation launched by the Met Police traffic command.
UPDATED: Two police officers have been taken to hospital following a collision in Erith
