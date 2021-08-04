A fundraiser has been set up by friends of Mr Birol Gündoğdu who tragically lost his life on the sea last Friday afternoon in Brighton

Coastguards were alerted at 5:40pm on Friday afternoon 30/07/2021 to a person in the water by Brighton Palace Pier. Shoreham Lifeboat ALB was launched and the coastguard helicopter from Lydd was immediately dispatched.

A while later a male was located in the water and taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital where later he was later pronounced dead.

Friends of Mr Gündoğdu have said the following and set up a fundraiser (link attached)

“We are shocked and saddened by hearing that our esteemed friend Mr Birol Gündoğdu was tragically passed away by drowning in the sea at Brighton shores. He has left behind his wife and a little baby.

Now, they are not only suffering from this sudden and tragic loss but facing financial difficulties.

You are invited to contribute to the fundraising activity to support the family. Your kind contribution will be very much appreciated. Please donate generously.”