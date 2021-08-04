Ryde Town Council have announce some exciting news!

They will soon be adopting the bright red, classically-styled telephone box from BT in Lind Street and we are looking for innovative and creative ideas of how this iconic kiosk can be used to benefit the local community and visitors alike by giving it a new lease of life.
It is a listed building and therefore cannot be re-sized and they also need to be considerate of nearby residential properties, but they would love to hear any exciting ideas from the Ryde community so get your thinking caps on!
Please email [email protected] with your suggestions.