Officers from Hampshire Police launched a probe after a woman was killed in the Sommers town area of Portsmouth we can reveal.

Police and Paramedics rushed to the scene on Winston Churchill Avenue in the city late on Tuesday night. A road closure has been put in place in both directions with a crime scene now being established.

Despite the efforts of the police and Paramedics a woman was pronounce dead at the scene.

A blue and white forensic team as been put up and the road remains closed in both direction following the death.

Witnesses who went to the aid of the woman saidn the driver and the vehicle that failed to stop at the scene and left the woman for dead.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary Road Policing collision investigation unit have been called in tonassitnwithbthrbnvestigation and will remains at the scene for some hours carrying out a full forensic examination of the area to hunt for clues to the identification of the vehicle and the driver.

Police have asked that the public and driver say aaay from the area and seek an alternative route whilst the closures are in place.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said:

Officers are on scene dealing with a serious collision on Winston Churchill Avenue.

We were called at 9.32pm today, 3 August, to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

A road closure has been put into place to enable us to deal with this incident, both lanes of Winston Churchill Avenue are closed from the junction of Victoria Road North until the junction with Isambard Brunel Road.

This is likely to be in place for some time and we advise you take an alternative route.

We would also ask that any witnesses to the collision phone 101 with reference 2091 of today’s date.

We will provide more information when we are in a position to do so. Thank you for your patience as we deal with this incident.