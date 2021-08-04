The stabbing of a long-term acquaintance with a kitchen knife has led to a man being jailed for nearly three years

Colin Hinds had known the victim for more than 30 years and travelled nearly five miles to commit the assault following a disagreement in August 2020.

The 38-year-old, of Manor Road, Queenborough, admitted grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon at Maidstone Crown Court and was sentenced to two years and eight months in jail on Monday 2 August 2021.

The assault took place in the Marine Parade area at around 5.30am on 10 August, following a long running dispute between the victim and offender.

In the hours leading up to the offence, Hinds repeatedly called a mutual friend and made repeated threats to seriously harm his long-term associate.

The verbal threats led to Hinds finding the victim sat in a van in the Marine Parade area, near the junction with Seager Road.

After they each got out of their vehicles, Hinds approached the victim and stabbed him in the stomach and below the left armpit.

The injuries caused the victim to fall to the floor, which prompted Hinds to proclaim ‘this is how I roll’ before he returned to his vehicle and drove away.

A member of the public witnessed the altercation taking place and immediately assisted the victim before they were taken to a London hospital for further treatment.

Four hours later, Hinds called Kent Police to say he had done ‘something terrible.’ He was arrested on the same morning and has been remanded in custody since.

Detective Constable Kara Sweetland, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said: ‘There can be no doubt that Hinds planned to seriously harm his victim and it is only down to good fortune that he did not kill the victim.

‘Travelling to the scene, armed with a weapon, clearly shows his offending to be cowardly and pre-meditated.

‘There can be no place in society for anyone who thinks it acceptable to carry a weapon, let alone use it, and I am pleased that our investigation has led to him being removed from the streets.’