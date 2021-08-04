BREAKING Isle of Sheppey KENT

Air ambulance called to Isle of Sheppey after late night head on collision

An air ambulance was called out after two cars collided on Warden Bay Road, Isle of Sheppey, around 10pm last night. Unconfirmed report that an allegedly drunk driver hit a speed bump near the shops and his car ‘took off and crashed head-on into another car