An air ambulance was called out after two cars collided on Warden Bay Road, Isle of Sheppey, around 10pm last night. Unconfirmed report that an allegedly drunk driver hit a speed bump near the shops and his car ‘took off and crashed head-on into another car
Air ambulance called to Isle of Sheppey after late night head on collision
1 hour ago
1 Min Read
