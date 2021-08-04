Drunk driver remains in custody following hit and run fatal collision on Winston Churchill Avenue in Portsmouth

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a collision on Winston Churchill Avenue last night (3 August).

We were called at 9.32pm to reports of a collision between a blue Vauxhall Corsa and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 55-year-old woman from Southsea, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The car left the scene but was located nearby and the two occupants were arrested.

A 32-year-old man from Cosham was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving with alcohol over the limit, causing death by dangerous driving, and two counts of drug driving.

A 36-year-old woman from Cosham was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, causing death by dangerous driving and driving with alcohol over the limit.

They remain in custody at this time.

Police closed both lanes of Winston Churchill Avenue from the junction of Victoria Road North until the junction with Isambard Brunel Road to deal with this incident but the road has now been reopened.

Did you see what happened? Do you have dash cam footage or CCTV images of the collision?

Anyone with information which can help our officers in their enquiries can call 101 quoting reference number 44210308587.