A thief who snatched a wallet from a man in his 70s in Folkestone has been jailed

Shane Myles targeted the victim in George Lane on 15 June 2021 before using a stolen bank card in a local shop.

The 30-year-old was arrested following an investigation by Kent Police’s Chief Constable’s Crime Squad and identified by clothing he was seen wearing in CCTV footage.

Myles, of no fixed address, admitted theft and fraud at Canterbury Crown Court on 29 June and was jailed for a year and two months on 29 July.

On the day of the theft, Myles approached the man and asked for 20p so he could phone his mother.

When the victim took out his wallet to give him some money, Myles snatched the wallet and ran off.

He later went to a shop in Dover Road, Folkestone and bought vodka, hair gel and other items with the victim’s card.

The victim was then contacted by his bank and the card was stopped before Myles attempted a similar purchase at another store in the same street.

Officers attended the shop and got CCTV footage of Myles wearing a blue, red and white hooded top. When he was arrested, a similar piece of clothing was found in his possession.

Investigating officer PC Adele Tyrer said: ‘Myles deliberately stole from a more vulnerable member of the community in an offence which would have had a lasting impact on the victim.

‘I would urge elderly and vulnerable residents to remain vigilant of criminals who may target them, be that by coming to their front doors, or while they are out and about.’