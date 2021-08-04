Witnesses are being sought following the death of a cyclist in Whitstable

Kent Police was called shortly before 7am on Wednesday 4 August 2021 after a cyclist sustained injuries in Borstall Hill, Whitstable.

Officers attended the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a local 50-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It is reported that the man, who was riding a green and black bike, had been one of three cyclists cycling down Borstall Hill when he left the road near the junction with Joy Lane.

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has dashcam footage that may assist.

Anyone with information is urged to call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 or emailing [email protected] quoting reference AH/DC/075/21.