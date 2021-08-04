Two arrests have been made in connection with an allegation of online fraud in the Canterbury area

Kent Police is investigating reports of fraudulent adverts relating to sheds for sale in the district on local social media sites.

Between 8 June and 9 July 2021 victims reported arranging to purchase a shed from an independent seller and transferring over quantities of cash. However the victims have not received the goods once purchased and in some instances have been pressured to transfer more money.

On the morning of Tuesday 3 August 2021, officers arrested a 35-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, both from Canterbury, on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

They have both been released and remain under investigation.

Residents are being reminded to be cautious when purchasing online goods.

Inspector Guy Thompson from Canterbury Community Safety Unit said: ‘Fraudsters use online shopping scams on social media and elsewhere because they can hide their identity and target victims at the same time.

‘Think carefully about what is being asked of you by an online seller. You should not feel pressured into using alternative payment methods rather than recommended payment sites and consider carefully about completing direct money transfers.’