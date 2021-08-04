Self loading pistol and billets found in motorway stop

Officers from the Organised Crime Partnership – a joint NCA and Metropolitan Police Service unit – supported by West Midlands Police, stopped 22-year-old Klejdi Kazani between junctions 12 and 13 of the M1.

OCP officers discovered a self-loading pistol with four rounds of ammunition in the magazine hidden under the front passenger seat of the car. A further 7 rounds of ammunition were also seized during the search.

Kazani, an Albanian national, was arrested at the scene and charged yesterday evening with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He has been remanded in custody.

Matt McMillan, NCA Operations Manager from the Organised Crime Partnership, said: “A very dangerous and potentially deadly weapon has been seized.

“Illegal firearms have no place in the UK and often end up in the hands of organised criminals, who use them to threaten, intimidate and incite violence.

“We’re grateful to West Midlands Police for supporting with this arrest and remain committed to stemming the supply of drugs and firearms into London.”