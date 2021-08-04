Ryan Harvey, 25, from Southampton Street in Southampton, appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court

On Monday, 2 August Harvey was given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order after he pleaded guilty to a number of offences earlier in the year, including shoplifting and attempted theft of a pedal cycle.

The purpose of a Criminal Behaviour Order is to tackle the most serious and persistent offenders and stop them from committing further criminal offences and anti-social behaviour.

Breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.

Harvey is now excluded from entering a number of locations in Southampton city centre, as shown in the map, including Above Bar, High Street, London Road up until Bellevue Road, West Quay, West Quay Retail Park, Queensway and Bargate.

On March 23, Harvey pleaded guilty to the following offences and was sentenced to 20 weeks imprisonment at Southampton Magistrates’ Court:

• Theft from Next in WestQuay shopping centre on 24 December 2020

• Theft from Ryman’s on London Road on 21 December 2020

• Attempted theft of a pedal cycle on London Road on 12 December 2020

Harvey was also sentenced on Monday 2 August to 26 weeks imprisonment for one charge of handling stolen goods and two charges of fraud by representation following an incident on 30 July where he used a stolen card to purchase items from a store in St Marys.

Harvey is a persistent offender and thanks to some great work by officers from Southampton’s Operation Hawk team, supported by Southampton Central’s Neighbourhood policing team, we were able to obtain the evidence required to bring him before the court and make a strong application for a Criminal Behaviour Order to exclude him from a number of areas and prevent further offending.

Police hope this sentence reassures our local communities and businesses that we take shoplifting and theft seriously and will seek to use every option available to us to stop further offending and make our city a safer and pleasant place for everyone to live, work and visit.