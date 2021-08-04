Stolen Range Rover in Police chase involved in head-on collision on busy A40 in Brent

At approximately 9pm on Tuesday, 3 August, officers on routine patrol attempted to stop a Range Rover on the A40 in Brent.

The vehicle failed to stop and was pursued.

A short time later, it was involved in a collision with another vehicle in nearby Alperton Lane.

One of the occupants of the Range Rover received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

He was later arrested on suspicion of allowing himself to be carried in a stolen vehicle.

The male driver of the Range Rover was arrested for numerous traffic offences and on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

A member of the public who had been travelling in the second vehicle also required treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

As is standard procedure in collisions following pursuits, the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.