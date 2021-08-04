Two teenagers have been rushed to hospital after double stabbing in Edmonton

Police were called to Edmonton Green Bus Station at 6pm on Wednesday, 4 August following reports of an altercation.

Officers attended and found two males in the vicinity, believed to be aged 16 and 19 who had been stabbed.

The London Ambulance Service were called and both males have been taken to an east London hospital.

The 16-year-old’s injuries have been confirmed as non-life threatening. We await an update on the condition of the 19-year-old.

Officers have arrested an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man nearby on suspicion of attempted murder.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call 101, providing the reference 5730/04AUG.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.