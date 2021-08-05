Police investigating an incident in which a lone woman was threatened with rape in Northampton town centre have released images of men they believe may have useful information

Between 1.20am and 1.40am on Saturday, July 10, a woman walking in Drapery was approached by a group of men who surrounded her opposite Santander bank and made threats of sexual violence.

She was able to walk away and was physically unharmed, but was left very shaken.

Officers have now released a number of CCTV images of men they believe may have information relevant to the investigation and are asking the men pictured, or anyone who recognises them, to come forward.

The men pictured, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.