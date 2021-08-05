Detectives investigating the death of five year old Logan Mwangi from Sarn, Bridgend have charged three people.

Some News just Breaking : John Cole, 39, from Sarn, Bridgend, has been charged with murder.

Cole, Angharad Williamson, 30, also from Sarn, and a 13-year-old boy have been jointly charged with perverting the course of justice.

All three are remanded in custody and will appear before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday, August 5).

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark O’Shea, said: “This is a very harrowing case for all involved and I extend my deepest sympathies to Logan’s family and friends.

“This remains an extensive and sensitive investigation by the Major Crime Investigation Team and I am grateful to the local community for its support and understanding while we have continued to gather evidence across several scenes.

“Legal proceedings are now underway and I want to remind everyone to avoid speculation which may prejudice this investigation.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who has any information in relation to the incident to contact the Major Crime Investigation Team.”

Please contact South Wales Police directly via this public portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP21B36-PO1

Alternatively via one of the following means quoting reference number 2100268674.