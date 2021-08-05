BREAKING SUSSEX

Police are offering a £500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Jamie Hall

2 hours ago
1 Min Read
Screenshot at
 
The 36-year-old is wanted by police in Brighton in connection with a number of offences, including ABH and affray.
He has links across Sussex. Anyone who sees him should contact us on via 101 or by reporting online, quoting 936 of 05/05